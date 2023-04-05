California firefighters rescue dog stuck in car engine

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 5 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of a small dog that climbed into the engine of a car and became stuck.

The Lodi Fire Department said a couple stopped to try to catch a dog they spotted running loose on a busy street, but the spooked canine fled under their vehicle and climbed up into the engine compartment.

"Crews used jacks and stabilization devices to secure the vehicle and then dismantled part of the engine until they were able to free her," the department said in an Instagram post.

The dog was taken back to Station 1 for a bath before being transferred to Lodi Animal Services.

The department said the dog is now at the city's shelter waiting to be claimed by an owner.