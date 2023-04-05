Trending
April 5, 2023 / 11:33 AM

Cat rescued from underground pipe with help from multiple businesses

By Ben Hooper
April 5 (UPI) -- A cat trapped in an underground pipe in Utah was rescued with help from animal services, wastewater treatment, plumbing service and excavation company personnel.

The St. George Animal Shelter said workers at the Marine United of St. George contacted St. George Animal Services to report they could hear a cat crying in a storm drain at the back of the Marine United property.

Personnel arrived on the scene and determined the cat was trapped far down in a pipe with an exposed end.

St. George Wastewater Treatment Division employees were summoned to the scene and used a video camera to determine the cat was about 362 feet from the opening of the pipe.

The cat had wandered to where the pipe connected to a narrower pipe, and did not have room to turn around, the shelter said.

Plumbing and drain company Roto Rooter was contacted for assistance, and directed an excavation company to remove the asphalt from around the area where the cat was trapped in the pipe.

An employee from Moss Excavating was then able to cut a hole in the pipe and lift the cat to safety.

The feline, dubbed Rooter in honor of the rescue, was given a clean bill of health at the Lava Rock Veterinary Hospital before being taken to the shelter.

The shelter said Roto Rooter sponsored the adoption fees for Rooter and four other cats after the rescue.

