Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 5, 2023 / 12:38 PM

Message in a bottle floats from Jamaica to Texas beach

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 5 (UPI) -- A nonprofit doing a beach survey in Texas found a message in a bottle that had been launched by a vacationer in Jamaica several months earlier.

The Mission-Aransas Reserve, composed of scientists and education professionals who study the coast and waters of the Texas Coastal Bend, said in a Facebook post that researchers conducting a beach survey along the Texas Padre Island National Seashore found two messages in bottles last week.

Advertisement

The first to be detailed was written by Madi Whalen, a recent high school graduate from Kansas City, Mo.

The letter, dated June 13, 2022, said Whalen was vacationing in Jamaica with two friends when she launched the bottle.

"I wish I has some good secrets or something to share, but I really don't," Whalen wrote. "I wonder where this letter will end up."

The Mission-Aransas Reserve said details of the second message in a bottle will be shared on Facebook later in the week.

Read More

Cat rescued from underground pipe with help from multiple businesses Alligator spotted on Texas highway was a plastic replica First Contact Day celebrates the future history of 'Star Trek'

Latest Headlines

Piranha-like pacu fish caught in South Carolina lake
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Piranha-like pacu fish caught in South Carolina lake
April 5 (UPI) -- A teenager fishing in a South Carolina lake made a "once-in-a-lifetime" catch -- a South American pacu fish.
Cat rescued from underground pipe with help from multiple businesses
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Cat rescued from underground pipe with help from multiple businesses
April 5 (UPI) -- A cat trapped in an underground pipe in Utah was rescued with help from animal services, wastewater treatment, plumbing service and excavation company personnel.
Alligator spotted on Texas highway was a plastic replica
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Alligator spotted on Texas highway was a plastic replica
April 5 (UPI) -- A Texas animal shelter said personnel responded to calls about an alligator on a busy highway, but they arrived to find the reported reptile was a plastic toy.
First Contact Day celebrates the future history of 'Star Trek'
Odd News // 3 hours ago
First Contact Day celebrates the future history of 'Star Trek'
April 5 (UPI) -- First Contact Day, celebrated annually on April 5, commemorates the date humanity met its first extraterrestrial species in the "Star Trek" franchise.
Buffalo calf born with bear-like claws
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Buffalo calf born with bear-like claws
A buffalo calf that looked quite different from the rest of the herd was spotted. The calf was born with a disease called hyperkeratosis that results in bear-like claws instead of hooves and abnormally thick legs.
British police find exotic bird perched atop their patrol car
Odd News // 21 hours ago
British police find exotic bird perched atop their patrol car
April 4 (UPI) -- Officers in a British police department were left scratching their heads when they returned to their car and found an exotic bird perched on the blue lights.
Florida firefighters free cow stuck in mud for nearly 24 hours
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Florida firefighters free cow stuck in mud for nearly 24 hours
April 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a cow stuck up to its neck in deep mud for nearly 24 hours.
Egyptian man breaks world record with 7-mile swim in handcuffs
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Egyptian man breaks world record with 7-mile swim in handcuffs
April 4 (UPI) -- An Egyptian swimmer put his skills to the test and broke a Guinness World Record when he swam for over 7 miles while wearing handcuffs.
S.C. woman wins $200,000 lottery prize on her birthday
Odd News // 22 hours ago
S.C. woman wins $200,000 lottery prize on her birthday
April 4 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman who decided to try her luck with a scratch-off lottery ticket on her birthday won a $200,000 jackpot.
Firefighters rescue parachutist caught high up in Washington tree
Odd News // 1 day ago
Firefighters rescue parachutist caught high up in Washington tree
April 4 (UPI) -- A Washington fire department said a crew came to the rescue of an unlucky parachutist whose descent left him stuck in a tree.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5-year-old uses mom's phone to order $4,000 worth of motorcycles and boots
5-year-old uses mom's phone to order $4,000 worth of motorcycles and boots
South Carolina man breaks mustache record at 2 feet, 1 inch long
South Carolina man breaks mustache record at 2 feet, 1 inch long
Surprises unearthed in 90-year-old San Francisco time capsule
Surprises unearthed in 90-year-old San Francisco time capsule
S.C. woman wins $200,000 lottery prize on her birthday
S.C. woman wins $200,000 lottery prize on her birthday
Ramen shop bans customers from using smartphones while dining
Ramen shop bans customers from using smartphones while dining
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement