April 5 (UPI) -- A nonprofit doing a beach survey in Texas found a message in a bottle that had been launched by a vacationer in Jamaica several months earlier. The Mission-Aransas Reserve, composed of scientists and education professionals who study the coast and waters of the Texas Coastal Bend, said in a Facebook post that researchers conducting a beach survey along the Texas Padre Island National Seashore found two messages in bottles last week. The first to be detailed was written by Madi Whalen, a recent high school graduate from Kansas City, Mo. The letter, dated June 13, 2022, said Whalen was vacationing in Jamaica with two friends when she launched the bottle. "I wish I has some good secrets or something to share, but I really don't," Whalen wrote. "I wonder where this letter will end up." The Mission-Aransas Reserve said details of the second message in a bottle will be shared on Facebook later in the week.