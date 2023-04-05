California 18-year-old becomes youngest to visit every European country

|Advertisement
"It was a real coincidence that I decided to attempt this world record," Matsuoka told GWR. "I was telling my family that I would like to travel to Europe after I graduated high school and, while doing some research, I remembered that someone had beaten the world record for youngest person to visit every country in the world."
"I realized I could do something similar with Europe and found out I had the opportunity to," he said.
Matsuoka said he used trains to reach most Western Europe countries, and buses to visit Eastern European nations. He said he only took planes a couple of times, to visit Britain and Russia.
Matsuoka, who is now working as a volunteer for multiple nonprofits in Ukraine, said he plans to take on more world records in the future.