Odd News
April 4, 2023

Firefighters rescue parachutist caught high up in Washington tree

By Ben Hooper
1/2
Central Mason Fire and EMS in Washington state came to the rescue of a parachutist whose descent to earth left him stuck high up in a tree. Photo courtesy of Central Mason Fire and EMS
Central Mason Fire and EMS in Washington state came to the rescue of a parachutist whose descent to earth left him stuck high up in a tree. Photo courtesy of Central Mason Fire and EMS

April 4 (UPI) -- A Washington fire department said a crew came to the rescue of an unlucky parachutist whose descent left him stuck in a tree.

Central Mason Fire and EMS said engine and medic crews responded to rescue a parachutist whose parachute had become entangled high up in a tree near the Mason County Recreational Area.

"Thankfully he was able to avoid hitting the high-capacity Bonneville power lines," the department said in a news release.

The department said the tree was in a swampy drainage area that prevented rescuers from using a ladder truck, so a 35-foot ground ladder was erected at the scene to allow firefighters to reach the trapped man.

"The parachutist was not injured, he just needed assistance getting untangled and down from the tree," department officials wrote.

It was unclear whether the parachutist had been sky diving or participating in another parachute sport.

The department said the rescue took place on April 1, but the incident was "no fooling."

