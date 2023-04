An Aynor, S.C., woman won $200,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket she bought on her birthday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman who decided to try her luck with a scratch-off lottery ticket on her birthday won a $200,000 jackpot. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the Aynor woman visited the Aynor Food Mart on her birthday and bought herself a $200,000 Holiday Jackpot scratch-off ticket.

The ticket earned the woman a $200,000 birthday gift.

"It was an unimaginable experience," the winner told lottery officials. "No rhyme or reason why I picked out that ticket, I just did."

The winner said she plans to put her prize money toward buying a new home.