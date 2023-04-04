Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 4 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts mom who let her 5-year-old daughter play with her phone during a car ride was shocked to discover the girl had ordered nearly $4,000 worth of child-sized motorcycles and cowgirl boots on Amazon.

Jessica Nunes of Westport said she thought her daughter, Lila, was playing games on her phone during a recent drive home, but she later discovered the girl had been shopping on Amazon.

Nunes discovered Lila had spent $3,922 buying items including five child-sized pink dirt bikes, five child-sized blue dirt bikes, 10 pairs of women's size 7 cowgirl boots and a battery-powered child-sized Jeep.

Nunes said she was able to cancel the orders for the boots and half of the dirt bikes, but the remaining motorcycles and the Jeep later arrived at her home.

The mother said she does not know how Lila managed to find the items on the Amazon, but her daughter had motorcycles on the mind since the day before placing the order.

"There was an older boy with a bike and Lila was devastated because she was too young to ride it," Nunes told TODAY.com. "I don't know how she found this exact item."

She said Lila was perfectly open about why she went on her shopping spree.

"She said, 'I just wanted it and I got it,'" Nunes said.

Nunes said she is in the process of having the items returned. She said she is using the incident as a "teachable moment.

"I did tell her that maybe if she acts right, she behaves and she does some chores around the house that we can get her a bike that's more geared towards her age range. A little slower, maybe," Nunes told WJAR-TV.