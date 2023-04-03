Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 3, 2023 / 11:18 AM

Surprises unearthed in 90-year-old San Francisco time capsule

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 3 (UPI) -- A time capsule buried on San Francisco's highest peak was unearthed and opened 90 years later -- and the box turned out to contain dozens of surprises.

Mayor London Breed and about 250 other spectators attended the event Saturday, which saw the San Francisco Historical Society examining the contents of the time capsule removed after 90 years from its concrete bed at the 103-foot Mount Davidson Cross.

Advertisement

The historical society said news reports from 1933 listed only a small handful of items inside the box, including water from the River Jordan, rocks from the Garden of Gethsamane in Jerusalem, local newspapers and city directories.

Officials opened the copper box with a power tool and were surprised to discover more than 30 items, including a preserved olive branch from Jerusalem and a 1933 Bay Area phone book. Officials said all of the items were remarkably well-preserved.

The unboxing had to be moved to an indoor venue due to high winds. Officials said they had not yet found the River Jordan water or the Jerusalem stones, but they could still be inside the box.

The San Francisco Historical Society said the items from the capsule will eventually go on display in its museum. The group said a new time capsule will be buried in the same spot.

Advertisement

Read More

Zanzibar gecko hides in suitcase, stows away 5,000 miles to England Stranded hawk rescued from parking garage stairwell Protected bird's nest takes over South Carolina parking lot

Latest Headlines

Zanzibar gecko hides in suitcase, stows away 5,000 miles to England
Odd News // 43 minutes ago
Zanzibar gecko hides in suitcase, stows away 5,000 miles to England
April 3 (UPI) -- A West Yorkshire, England, couple who waited a few days to unpack their suitcase discovered a baby gecko had stowed away for a 5,000-mile ride from Zanzibar.
Stranded hawk rescued from parking garage stairwell
Odd News // 2 days ago
Stranded hawk rescued from parking garage stairwell
March 31 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Michigan rescued a young Cooper's hawk that found itself stranded in the stairwell of a parking garage.
Protected bird's nest takes over South Carolina parking lot
Odd News // 2 days ago
Protected bird's nest takes over South Carolina parking lot
March 31 (UPI) -- A utility company in South Carolina found a migratory bird nesting in a parking lot -- and the bird can't be moved due to federal law from 1918.
Australian creates world's widest wig, measuring more than 8 feet across
Odd News // 2 days ago
Australian creates world's widest wig, measuring more than 8 feet across
March 31 (UPI) -- An Australia resident broke a Guinness World Record when they crafted a wig measuring 8 feet and 6 inches wide.
Man answers suspected 'prank call,' learns he won the lottery
Odd News // 2 days ago
Man answers suspected 'prank call,' learns he won the lottery
March 31 (UPI) -- A New South Wales, Australia, man answered what he suspected to be a "prank call" and was shocked to learn he had won a lottery prize worth more than $66,000.
4-year-old boy becomes youngest person to publish a book
Odd News // 2 days ago
4-year-old boy becomes youngest person to publish a book
March 31 (UPI) -- A United Arab Emirates boy became the world's youngest person to publish a book at the age of only 4 years and 218 days.
Emu captured after four days on the loose in New Zealand
Odd News // 2 days ago
Emu captured after four days on the loose in New Zealand
March 31 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in New Zealand said an escaped emu returned home after being chased around the area for four days.
89-year-old Japanese man named world's oldest surfer
Odd News // 2 days ago
89-year-old Japanese man named world's oldest surfer
March 31 (UPI) -- An 89-year-old Japanese surfer who has been practicing his hobby for under a decade was named the world's oldest person to surf by Guinness World Records.
Family reunited with lost dog after three years
Odd News // 3 days ago
Family reunited with lost dog after three years
March 31 (UPI) -- Staff at a South Carolina animal shelter said a dog brought in as a stray was scanned for a microchip and found to be a pet missing for three years.
Wandering seal rescued from next to British Columbia highway
Odd News // 3 days ago
Wandering seal rescued from next to British Columbia highway
March 30 (UPI) -- Marine rescuers in Canada came to the rescue of a wandering elephant seal spotted at the side of a busy British Columbia highway.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Australian creates world's widest wig, measuring more than 8 feet across
Australian creates world's widest wig, measuring more than 8 feet across
4-year-old boy becomes youngest person to publish a book
4-year-old boy becomes youngest person to publish a book
Protected bird's nest takes over South Carolina parking lot
Protected bird's nest takes over South Carolina parking lot
89-year-old Japanese man named world's oldest surfer
89-year-old Japanese man named world's oldest surfer
Stranded hawk rescued from parking garage stairwell
Stranded hawk rescued from parking garage stairwell
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement