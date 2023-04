Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 3 (UPI) -- UPI launched the Odd News Minute podcast on Monday.

The show will be a daily roundup of the most hilarious or awe-inspiring stories of the day. New world records, critter misadventures, freaky discoveries, serendipitous lottery wins -- it's the best news you'll hear all day.

New episodes of the Odd News Minute will be released every weekday afternoon, hosted by longtime UPI writer Ben Hooper.

You can find it at UPI.com's Odd News section or wherever you get your podcasts.