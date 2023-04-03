Trending
April 3, 2023 / 4:07 PM

Michigan man nearly missed out on $261,935 lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
A Michigan man who was unaware he had won a $261,935 Monthly Jackpot Progressive lottery prize found out about his big win one day before the deadline to claim the prize. File photo by jcjgphotography/Shutterstock
April 3 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who was unaware he had won a $261,935 lottery jackpot managed to claim his prize just one day before it would have expired.

The Michigan Lottery said the 62-year-old Macomb County man was selected randomly March 8 in the Monthly Jackpot Progressive Prize drawing, which gives out entries earned by playing Monthly Jackpot games.

"I knew that by playing the Monthly Jackpot games, I was earning entries into a second chance drawing, but I never expected to win," the player told lottery officials. "I got a letter in the mail from the lottery informing me that they had been trying to reach me regarding a $261,935 Monthly Jackpot Progressive prize I had won."

The man said he found the news both shocking and suspicious.

"I freaked out when I saw how much I'd won, but I was a little hesitant on if it was real," he said.

The player said he discovered lottery officials had been trying to reach him for some time.

"I went through my email and phone and saw I had missed the emails and phone calls regarding the prize, and that the deadline to submit my paperwork was the next day. I called the lottery right away and got my paperwork in so that I wouldn't miss out on the prize. I am so relieved I received the letter and was able to claim my winnings," he said.

The player said his winnings will be a boon to his savings.

"Winning is a fantastic feeling and will allow me to retire earlier than I planned," he said.

