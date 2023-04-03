Michigan man nearly missed out on $261,935 lottery prize

|Advertisement
"I knew that by playing the Monthly Jackpot games, I was earning entries into a second chance drawing, but I never expected to win," the player told lottery officials. "I got a letter in the mail from the lottery informing me that they had been trying to reach me regarding a $261,935 Monthly Jackpot Progressive prize I had won."
The man said he found the news both shocking and suspicious.
"I freaked out when I saw how much I'd won, but I was a little hesitant on if it was real," he said.
The player said he discovered lottery officials had been trying to reach him for some time.
"I went through my email and phone and saw I had missed the emails and phone calls regarding the prize, and that the deadline to submit my paperwork was the next day. I called the lottery right away and got my paperwork in so that I wouldn't miss out on the prize. I am so relieved I received the letter and was able to claim my winnings," he said.
The player said his winnings will be a boon to his savings.
"Winning is a fantastic feeling and will allow me to retire earlier than I planned," he said.