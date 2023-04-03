Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 3, 2023 / 1:05 PM

Ramen shop bans customers from using smartphones while dining

By Ben Hooper
The owner of the Debu-chan ramen noodle eatery in Tokyo said he is banning customers from using their phones while dining. Photo by Chun-San/Pixabay.com
The owner of the Debu-chan ramen noodle eatery in Tokyo said he is banning customers from using their phones while dining. Photo by Chun-San/Pixabay.com

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 3 (UPI) -- The owner of a ramen noodle eatery in Japan said he is banning customers from using their phones in order to speed up seating times -- and preserve the integrity of the dish.

Kota Kai, owner and operator of Tokyo eatery Debu-chan, said he noticed the customers who waited the longest to dig into the bowls of ramen noodles placed in front of them tended to be watching YouTube videos on their phones.

Advertisement

Kai said he was concerned not only about customers tying up valuable seating space during peak hours, but about the way thin Hakata ramen noodles stretch out and are ruined after too many minutes in the soup.

The restaurant owner first pitched the idea of a smartphone ban on Twitter, and positive responses led to his enacting the policy.

Kai said he is not posting any signs about the phone ban, but he has started speaking to customers individually about keeping their phones put away during mealtime.

"I feel it's entertainment that is bound to include rules," Kai told CNN. "It's like, 'When in Rome, do as the Romans do.' Ramen is a form of entertainment."

Advertisement

Read More

Surprises unearthed in 90-year-old San Francisco time capsule Zanzibar gecko hides in suitcase, stows away 5,000 miles to England Stranded hawk rescued from parking garage stairwell

Latest Headlines

Pennsylvania firefighters rescue kitten trapped in car engine
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Pennsylvania firefighters rescue kitten trapped in car engine
April 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Pennsylvania said they partially disassembled the undercarriage of a car to rescue a kitten that had fled into the engine compartment and became stranded.
Surprises unearthed in 90-year-old San Francisco time capsule
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Surprises unearthed in 90-year-old San Francisco time capsule
April 3 (UPI) -- A time capsule buried on San Francisco's highest peak was unearthed and opened 90 years later -- and the box turned out to contain dozens of surprises.
Zanzibar gecko hides in suitcase, stows away 5,000 miles to England
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Zanzibar gecko hides in suitcase, stows away 5,000 miles to England
April 3 (UPI) -- A West Yorkshire, England, couple who waited a few days to unpack their suitcase discovered a baby gecko had stowed away for a 5,000-mile ride from Zanzibar.
Stranded hawk rescued from parking garage stairwell
Odd News // 2 days ago
Stranded hawk rescued from parking garage stairwell
March 31 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Michigan rescued a young Cooper's hawk that found itself stranded in the stairwell of a parking garage.
Protected bird's nest takes over South Carolina parking lot
Odd News // 2 days ago
Protected bird's nest takes over South Carolina parking lot
March 31 (UPI) -- A utility company in South Carolina found a migratory bird nesting in a parking lot -- and the bird can't be moved due to federal law from 1918.
Australian creates world's widest wig, measuring more than 8 feet across
Odd News // 3 days ago
Australian creates world's widest wig, measuring more than 8 feet across
March 31 (UPI) -- An Australia resident broke a Guinness World Record when they crafted a wig measuring 8 feet and 6 inches wide.
Man answers suspected 'prank call,' learns he won the lottery
Odd News // 3 days ago
Man answers suspected 'prank call,' learns he won the lottery
March 31 (UPI) -- A New South Wales, Australia, man answered what he suspected to be a "prank call" and was shocked to learn he had won a lottery prize worth more than $66,000.
4-year-old boy becomes youngest person to publish a book
Odd News // 3 days ago
4-year-old boy becomes youngest person to publish a book
March 31 (UPI) -- A United Arab Emirates boy became the world's youngest person to publish a book at the age of only 4 years and 218 days.
Emu captured after four days on the loose in New Zealand
Odd News // 3 days ago
Emu captured after four days on the loose in New Zealand
March 31 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in New Zealand said an escaped emu returned home after being chased around the area for four days.
89-year-old Japanese man named world's oldest surfer
Odd News // 3 days ago
89-year-old Japanese man named world's oldest surfer
March 31 (UPI) -- An 89-year-old Japanese surfer who has been practicing his hobby for under a decade was named the world's oldest person to surf by Guinness World Records.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Australian creates world's widest wig, measuring more than 8 feet across
Australian creates world's widest wig, measuring more than 8 feet across
4-year-old boy becomes youngest person to publish a book
4-year-old boy becomes youngest person to publish a book
Surprises unearthed in 90-year-old San Francisco time capsule
Surprises unearthed in 90-year-old San Francisco time capsule
Protected bird's nest takes over South Carolina parking lot
Protected bird's nest takes over South Carolina parking lot
89-year-old Japanese man named world's oldest surfer
89-year-old Japanese man named world's oldest surfer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement