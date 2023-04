The Lincoln Fire Company's Rescue 16 crew in Pennsylvania spent two hours rescuing a kitten that climbed into the engine compartment of a local resident's car. Photo courtesy of the Lincoln Fire Company Station 16/Facebook

April 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Pennsylvania said they partially disassembled the undercarriage of a car to rescue a kitten that had fled into the engine compartment and became stranded. The Lincoln Fire Company Station 16 said the Rescue 16 crew was dispatched Saturday when an Ephrata resident reported hearing the sound of an animal crying inside the engine compartment of their car.

The rescuers, with permission of the vehicle's owner, removed several pieces of the car's undercarriage and a belt to gain access to the animal, which turned out to be a young kitten. The rescue lasted about two hours.

"Once freed, a local resident offered to keep and care for the kitten," the fire company said in a Facebook post. "We highly recommended the name 'Lincoln.'"