Animal rescuers in East Lansing, Mich., came to the assistance of a young Cooper's hawk found stranded in a parking garage stairwell. Photo by the City of East Lansing/Facebook

March 31 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Michigan rescued a young Cooper's hawk that found itself stranded in the stairwell of a parking garage. The city of East Lansing said in a Facebook post that municipal workers found the bird of prey trapped in the stairwell at the Charles Street Garage on Thursday.

The East Lansing Parking Division solicited assistance from Wildside Rehabilitation and Education Center, which dispatched an animal rescuer to the scene.

The rescuer was able to guide the hawk out of the stairwell and back to the outdoors, where it was able to fly away.