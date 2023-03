Anglers with the High Water Guide Service reeled in a massive 67-pound invasive bighead carp from the Grand Lake system in Oklahoma. Photo courtesy of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation/Facebook

March 30 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Oklahoma shared photos of a massive 67-pound invasive bighead carp reeled in from the Grand lake area. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said a group with High Water Guide Service was fishing in the Grand Lake system when members reeled in the male fish.

The fish was caught after the department asked for local fishing guides to help capture the invasive fish.

"Shout out to High Water Guide Service for reeling in this massive 67-pound male bighead carp," ODWC said in a Facebook post. "They've gotten us a few now and we simply can't appreciate it enough."

The ODWC said the fish and others reeled in from the Grand Lake system will be used for research into the local fish population.