A female Steller's sea eagle was captured by staff at Zoo Veldhoven in the Netherlands more than a week after she escaped from her enclosure. Photo courtesy of Zoo Veldhoven/Facebook

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe March 29 (UPI) -- An eagle that escaped from a Netherlands zoo was captured by the facility's owner a week later when the bird of prey showed up for a meal, the owner said. Richard Loomans, owner of Zoo Veldhoven, said the female Steller's sea eagle escaped from the facility through a hole in her enclosure's nylon mesh March 16, but was repeatedly sighted on zoo grounds. Advertisement

Loomans said he believes the eagle was staying close to the zoo due to her desire to mate with a male eagle. He said she was seen making a nest and was often spotted near the male eagle's enclosure during her time on the loose.

The zoo owner said he was able to recapture the eagle by baiting her with some food and grabbing her when she came down to the ground to eat.

Loomans said the hole in the eagle's enclosure has been repaired.