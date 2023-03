A pair of retired racing horses escaped from their pen in Hulmeville, Pa., and led police and members of the public on a 30-minute chase through town. Photo courtesy of the Hulmeville Borough Police Department/Facebook

March 29 (UPI) -- An animal control officer and police from two departments teamed up in Pennsylvania to wrangle a pair of loose horses that went trotting through the streets of a town. The Hulmeville Borough Police Department said Officer Ryan Gaffney worked together with Penndel Borough Police Chief Sean Perry, a Middletown animal control officer and nearly a dozen members of the public when the two horses were spotted wandering loose near the Hulmeville Inn.

Gaffney contacted the suspected owner of the hoses, who confirmed his retired thoroughbred racers had escaped their pen.

The horses led their would-be captors on a chase through town for about 30 minutes before their owner was able to lure them with treats, allowing the pursuers to put the equines' bridals on and lead them back home.