March 29 (UPI) -- A pair of Harlem Globetrotters players visited Guinness World Records headquarters in London and broke a world record for the fastest time to bounce a Ping-Pong ball into 5 cups.

Guinness World Records said Torch George and Scooter Christensen became the first Globetrotters to break a non-basketball record when they visited London and took on the Ping-Pong ball bouncing record.

The duo managed to bounce Ping-Pong balls into the five cups in only 2.18 seconds, breaking the record of 2.87 seconds, which was set by David Rush and Jonathan Hannon in 2021.

The players attempted other records including clear a game of Hungry Hungry Hippos and most Ping-Pong balls bounced into a cup in one minute, but they were not able to add a second title to their names.