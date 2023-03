New York transit police came to the rescue of a cat spotted entangled in a feather boa in a subway tunnel. Photo courtesy of NYPDNews/Twitter

March 28 (UPI) -- Transit police in New York came to the rescue of a cat found entangled in a feather boa inside a subway tunnel. The New York Police Department said transit officers were tipped off by subway workers that there was a cat inside a subway tunnel.

Police discovered the feline was entangled in a feather boa.

"NYPD officers and NYC Transit personnel were able to free the cat, which was taken to a New York City Animal Care Centers facility for evaluation," police tweeted.

New York City Animal Care Centers said the female cat, named Bugle, is now up for adoption at its Manhattan shelter.