Odd News
March 28, 2023 / 12:39 PM

California high school students craft world's largest charcuterie board

By Ben Hooper
March 28 (UPI) -- Students at a California high school broke a Guinness World Record when they crafted a charcuterie board measuring 204.7 feet long.

Peter Wachtel, an architecture and product design teacher at Adolfo Camarillo High School, helped coordinate the attempt involving more than 50 students at the school.

The students used recycled gym bleachers to create the board, and culinary students from Pacifica High School then covered the board in more than 500 pounds of cured meats, cheeses, nuts, dried fruits, olives and other foods.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator then examined the board and confirmed it broke the record of 150 feet, which was set in Chicago in 2019.

The board was then cut into about 65 smaller sections to be distributed to project donors.

