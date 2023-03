Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 28 (UPI) -- Marine rescue groups came together in Florida to rescue a manatee found entangled in a crab trap.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said rescuers teamed up with the Brevard Zoo and SeaWorld to rescue a manatee found entangled in a crab trap off the coast of Cocoa.

The FWC said the manatee was "successfully rescued."

The marine mammal was taken to the Jacksonville Zoo for observation and rehabilitation.