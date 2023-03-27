Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 27 (UPI) -- A California zoo said a pied crow, a bird native to Africa, was captured after showing up on a resident's porch, leaving only one exotic bird on the loose after six escaped the facility.

The Oakland Zoo, which revealed last week that six birds escaped when a tree fell onto its Savanna aviary amid high winds Tuesday, said three missing superb starlings returned to the habitat on their own Thursday and a hooded vulture named Oliver was lured into the zoo's flamingo habitat on Friday.

The zoo said in a Facebook post that an Oakland resident a few miles from the zoo spotted the black and white pied crow on their porch Saturday. The resident contacted the zoo, and personnel rushed to the scene.

Zookeepers were able to lure the bird, named Deauville, into the house, where they safely captured the avian with a net.

Zoo officials said they are now focusing their efforts on the final escape bird, another pied crow named Diego.