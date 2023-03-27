Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 27, 2023 / 12:10 PM

World's most premature triplets celebrate second birthday

By Ben Hooper
A trio of sisters born to parents Michaela White and Jason Hopkins in Bristol, England, were dubbed the world's most premature triplets by Guinness World Records. The girls recently celebrated their second birthday. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records
A trio of sisters born to parents Michaela White and Jason Hopkins in Bristol, England, were dubbed the world's most premature triplets by Guinness World Records. The girls recently celebrated their second birthday. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 27 (UPI) -- A trio of British siblings who recently celebrated their second birthday have been dubbed the world's most premature triplets by Guinness World Records.

Michaela White of Bristol gave birth to triplets Rubi-Rose, Payton-Jane and Porscha-Mae Hopkins at a gestational age of 22 weeks and 5 days -- 121 days before their due date.

Advertisement

The Hopkins sisters celebrated their second birthday on Feb. 14.

"The whole journey between finding out that they were triplets and then actually being here was I think the quickest pregnancy I've ever known," father Jason Hopkins told Guinness World Records. "It was mental."

The triplets spent months in a neonatal intensive care unit before being cleared to go home.

Payton-Jane and Porscha-Mae are identical twins, whereas Rubi-Rose has a unique genetic makeup, making the siblings dizygotic triplets.

GWR said the babies weighed a combined 2.83 at birth, earning them a second record for the lightest triplet birth ever.

Read More

Oakland Zoo recaptures fifth of six flying fugitives Alberta woman earns world record for donating blood Ohio truck driver wins $50,000 lottery prize in Kentucky

Latest Headlines

Oakland Zoo recaptures fifth of six flying fugitives
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Oakland Zoo recaptures fifth of six flying fugitives
March 27 (UPI) -- A California zoo said a pied crow, a bird native to Africa, was captured after showing up on a resident's porch, leaving only one exotic bird on the loose after six escaped the facility.
Alberta woman earns world record for donating blood
Odd News // 2 days ago
Alberta woman earns world record for donating blood
March 24 (UPI) -- An 80-year-old Alberta woman who has been regularly donating blood for nearly six decades earned the Guinness World Record for the most whole blood donated (female).
Ohio truck driver wins $50,000 lottery prize in Kentucky
Odd News // 2 days ago
Ohio truck driver wins $50,000 lottery prize in Kentucky
March 24 (UPI) -- An Ohio truck driver whose route took him to Kentucky ended up buying a scratch-off lottery ticket during a lunch stop and won $50,000.
Colorado man becomes oldest to cross the Grand Canyon at 91
Odd News // 2 days ago
Colorado man becomes oldest to cross the Grand Canyon at 91
March 24 (UPI) -- A 91-year-old Colorado man took an approximately 24-mile trek to become the Guinness World Record holder for oldest person to cross the Grand Canyon rim-to-rim on foot.
Police divers discover 'body' reported in a canal was a mannequin
Odd News // 2 days ago
Police divers discover 'body' reported in a canal was a mannequin
March 24 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario said a dive team responding to a report of a suspected body floating in a canal recovered the reported remains and discovered it was a mannequin.
Bear who twice escaped at Missouri zoo moving to new home in Texas
Odd News // 3 days ago
Bear who twice escaped at Missouri zoo moving to new home in Texas
March 24 (UPI) -- An escape artist bear who twice escaped from his enclosure at a Missouri zoo in a single month is being moved to a new home, officials announced.
New Tennessee distillery boasts world's longest bar
Odd News // 3 days ago
New Tennessee distillery boasts world's longest bar
March 24 (UPI) -- A new distillery in Tennessee broke a Guinness World Record when its bar was measured at 518 feet long.
Ham on the lam until loose piglet captured after 3 days of freedom in New Hampshire
Odd News // 3 days ago
Ham on the lam until loose piglet captured after 3 days of freedom in New Hampshire
March 23 (UPI) -- A piglet on the loose for multiple days in a New Hampshire town was captured by a local animal lover -- and the rescue was caught on video.
What a hoot: Carbon monoxide alert caused by owl trapped in chimney
Odd News // 3 days ago
What a hoot: Carbon monoxide alert caused by owl trapped in chimney
March 23 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Ohio said a reported carbon monoxide leak at a family's home turned out to have an unusual cause -- an owl stuck in the chimney.
Ring lost on Virginia Tech's campus unearthed more than 25 years later
Odd News // 3 days ago
Ring lost on Virginia Tech's campus unearthed more than 25 years later
March 23 (UPI) -- A Virginia Tech graduate was reunited with the class ring he lost while playing volleyball more than 25 years ago when a construction crew found it underground.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hippo sneaks up on lions at South Africa dam
Hippo sneaks up on lions at South Africa dam
Alberta woman earns world record for donating blood
Alberta woman earns world record for donating blood
Colorado man becomes oldest to cross the Grand Canyon at 91
Colorado man becomes oldest to cross the Grand Canyon at 91
Maryland man was unaware of Powerball win for four months
Maryland man was unaware of Powerball win for four months
Nebraska coffee chain bakes world's largest cake ball
Nebraska coffee chain bakes world's largest cake ball
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement