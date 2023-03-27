World's most premature triplets celebrate second birthday

|Advertisement
The Hopkins sisters celebrated their second birthday on Feb. 14.
"The whole journey between finding out that they were triplets and then actually being here was I think the quickest pregnancy I've ever known," father Jason Hopkins told Guinness World Records. "It was mental."
The triplets spent months in a neonatal intensive care unit before being cleared to go home.
Payton-Jane and Porscha-Mae are identical twins, whereas Rubi-Rose has a unique genetic makeup, making the siblings dizygotic triplets.
GWR said the babies weighed a combined 2.83 at birth, earning them a second record for the lightest triplet birth ever.