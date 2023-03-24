Trending
March 24, 2023

Ohio truck driver wins $50,000 lottery prize in Kentucky

By Ben Hooper
An Ohio man whose truck driving route took him to Kentucky ended up winning a $50,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
March 24 (UPI) -- An Ohio truck driver whose route took him to Kentucky ended up buying a scratch-off lottery ticket during a lunch stop and won $50,000.

The man told Kentucky Lottery officials his trucking route frequently brings him to Kentucky, and during one such occasion last week he stopped at the Sparta Truck Stop in Sparta to buy some lunch.

"I noticed a lottery banner outside the store advertising a $50,000 winner and thought that would be cool," he said. "I thought, 'I'm feeling pretty good today.' So, I got money out of the ATM and bought a ticket."

The trucker selected a 500X scratch-off ticket and immediately scratched off a $500 prize.

"I was happy and content with that," the man said. "I kept going when I scratched off two more $500 wins but then I saw $10,000. It took me a second to process."

The prizes from the ticket totaled $50,000.

"Holy cow, that's fifty grand, my goal was $500 so I couldn't be happier," the player said. "Every time I think about it, I can't believe it."

The winner said the prize money will go toward home improvement projects.
