Ohio truck driver wins $50,000 lottery prize in Kentucky

"I noticed a lottery banner outside the store advertising a $50,000 winner and thought that would be cool," he said. "I thought, 'I'm feeling pretty good today.' So, I got money out of the ATM and bought a ticket."
The trucker selected a 500X scratch-off ticket and immediately scratched off a $500 prize.
"I was happy and content with that," the man said. "I kept going when I scratched off two more $500 wins but then I saw $10,000. It took me a second to process."
The prizes from the ticket totaled $50,000.
"Holy cow, that's fifty grand, my goal was $500 so I couldn't be happier," the player said. "Every time I think about it, I can't believe it."
The winner said the prize money will go toward home improvement projects.