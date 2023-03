Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 22 (UPI) -- Officials at a Texas zoo said its bobcat enclosure has been reinforced after one of the animals briefly escaped.

The Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin confirmed one of its two bobcats escaped from its off-exhibit enclosure about 3:15 p.m. Saturday by breaking through a wire barrier.

Guests were evacuated and zoo officials were able to recapture the bobcat near its enclosure, zoo director Gordon Henley said.

"I think we dealt with it as best we could," Henley told KYTX-TV. "Nobody was hurt and the animal wasn't hurt."

The zoo resumed normal operations Sunday. Henley said the material surrounding the bobcat enclosure was replaced to prevent a repeat escape.