March 20 (UPI) -- An Idaho man snatched 36 pieces of popcorn out of the air while popping the snack on the stove to break a Guinness World Record.

David Rush, who has broken more than 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, popped popcorn in a pan on his stove and used his hands to catch popping pieces out of the air and place them on a pan held by his 4-year-old son.

Rush managed to catch 36 pieces in 1 minute, successfully earning the record for most popping popcorn caught in both hands in 1 minute. The previous record, 34, was set by fellow serial record-breaker Ashrita Furman in 2011.

Rush credited his son for managing to hold the pan still, even when an errant popcorn kernel flew down his shirt during the attempt.