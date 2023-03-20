Advertisement
Odd News
March 20, 2023 / 11:06 AM

Idaho man catches popping popcorn for Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper
March 20 (UPI) -- An Idaho man snatched 36 pieces of popcorn out of the air while popping the snack on the stove to break a Guinness World Record.

David Rush, who has broken more than 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, popped popcorn in a pan on his stove and used his hands to catch popping pieces out of the air and place them on a pan held by his 4-year-old son.

Rush managed to catch 36 pieces in 1 minute, successfully earning the record for most popping popcorn caught in both hands in 1 minute. The previous record, 34, was set by fellow serial record-breaker Ashrita Furman in 2011.

Rush credited his son for managing to hold the pan still, even when an errant popcorn kernel flew down his shirt during the attempt.

Alligator forces its way through metal fence at Florida club Florida professor aiming to spend 100 days in undersea habitat Dolphins pay surprise visit to paddleboaters off California coast

Small dog on the tracks disrupts train service in London
Odd News // 29 minutes ago
Small dog on the tracks disrupts train service in London
March 20 (UPI) -- Several trains were delayed in Britain when a small dog was found wandering loose on the tracks between two London stations.
Google Doodle celebrates St. Patrick's Day
Odd News // 2 days ago
Google Doodle celebrates St. Patrick's Day
March 17 (UPI) -- Friday's Google Doodle celebrates Irish culture with a hand-crafted glass artwork in honor of St. Patrick's Day.
Family on vacation reels in great white shark in Florida
Odd News // 2 days ago
Family on vacation reels in great white shark in Florida
March 17 (UPI) -- A family on a fishing trip in Florida reeled in a bigger fish than expected when they caught a great white shark.
82-year-old Virginia woman is the world's oldest female hockey player
Odd News // 2 days ago
82-year-old Virginia woman is the world's oldest female hockey player
March 17 (UPI) -- An 82-year-old woman is the world's oldest female hockey player, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. Linda Sinrod, of Lorton, VA, was a figure skater before becoming enamored with hockey at age 35.
New Mexico Game and Fish seeks 'professional bear huggers'
Odd News // 2 days ago
New Mexico Game and Fish seeks 'professional bear huggers'
March 17 (UPI) -- The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is seeking to hire "professional bear huggers," the department wrote in a Facebook post announcing the application deadline for the next class of conservation officers.
Lotto winner seeks anonymity -- in a town of 27 people
Odd News // 2 days ago
Lotto winner seeks anonymity -- in a town of 27 people
March 17 (UPI) -- A quarter-million dollars richer, a Colorado woman is trying to avoid the limelight after the big lotto payout. But that might be hard given her circumstances.
Snow piles up to top of chairlift at California ski resort
Odd News // 3 days ago
Snow piles up to top of chairlift at California ski resort
This winter has been a boon for ski resorts in California with plenty of powder to go around, and at one resort, the snow has reached new heights -- the top of the chairlift at Bear Valley Resort.
Alligator forces its way through metal fence at Florida club
Odd News // 3 days ago
Alligator forces its way through metal fence at Florida club
March 16 (UPI) -- An employee at a Florida golf course captured video of an alligator trying to force its way through a metal fence, bending the bars in the process.
Florida professor aiming to spend 100 days in undersea habitat
Odd News // 3 days ago
Florida professor aiming to spend 100 days in undersea habitat
March 16 (UPI) -- A University of South Florida professor has spent the past 16 days in a structure located 22 feet under the sea -- and he is planning to remain until he hits a total of 100 days.
Dolphins pay surprise visit to paddleboaters off California coast
Odd News // 3 days ago
Dolphins pay surprise visit to paddleboaters off California coast
March 16 (UPI) -- A pair of dolphins paid a surprise visit to two paddleboaters off the California coast just seconds after one of them asked: "Wouldn't that be rad if a dolphin came over and jumped?"
