Odd News
March 17, 2023 / 1:26 PM

New Mexico Game and Fish seeks 'professional bear huggers'

By Jonna Lorenz
March 17 (UPI) -- The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is seeking to hire "professional bear huggers."

"Must have ability to hike in strenuous conditions, have the courage to crawl into a bear den, and have the trust in your coworkers to keep you safe during the process," the department wrote in a lighthearted Facebook post announcing the application deadline for the next class of conservation officers.

The post includes photos of officers holding bear cubs as part of a research project in Northern New Mexico, offering applicants a chance to have "the experience of a lifetime," while pointing out "not all law enforcement field work is this glamorous."

The post warns against crawling into bear dens or feeding bears, adding, "If you do, our officers will have to have a chat with you."

The department is taking applications for conservation officer trainees online through March 30.

