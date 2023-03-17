Google Doodle celebrates St. Patrick's Day

Friday's Google Doodle depicts a cut acrylic glass piece resembling a stained-glass window with a harp, shamrocks and other symbols of Ireland. Photo courtesy of Google

March 17 (UPI) -- Friday's Google Doodle celebrates Irish culture with a hand-crafted glass artwork in honor of St. Patrick's Day. The image depicts a cut acrylic glass piece resembling a stained-glass window featuring a harp, shamrocks and other symbols of Ireland.

The Google Doodle blog post, accessible by clicking on the image, includes behind-the-scenes photos of the production process and a nod to the holiday.

St. Patrick's Day has been a celebrated in Ireland for more than 1,000 years, with Christians waiving the restrictions of Lent and celebrating with dancing, drinking and feasting on Irish bacon and cabbage.

Today, millions of people around the world mark the occasion by donning green attire, marching in parades and dying water fountains -- and the Chicago River -- green.

Google also shared a collection of previous Google Doodles featured on March 17 in past years.

"Wherever you may be, make sure to search for shamrocks, look for leprechauns, and wear lots of green," the post reads. "Happy St. Patrick's Day!"