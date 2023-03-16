Trending
Odd News
March 16, 2023 / 12:54 PM

Accidental dye dump blamed for pink water in Colorado city

By Ben Hooper
March 16 (UPI) -- Officials in a Colorado city said they have identified the culprit behind unusual pink coloring in treated water -- 20 gallons of concentrated dye.

The City of Idaho Springs said staff at its Water Resource Reclamation Facility noticed treated water being discharged into Clear Creek had an unusual pink coloration on the morning of March 13.

An investigation was launched in cooperation with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the probe determined the pink color had been introduced via the municipal sewer system.

Officials said they determined Wednesday that the cause of the color had been about 20 gallons of concentrated dye that had accidentally been dumped into the sewer system by a local business.

"The dye had been intermittently released into the system starting on March 12 and was stopped on March 14," the city said in a news release.

The city said the water discharged from the reclamation facility is likely to remain pink until all of the dye has passed through the sewer system.

"According to ongoing internal testing and observations, the dye does not appear to have caused any interruption to the biological treatment operation at the facility nor to have had any adverse biological impact on Clear Creek," the city said.

Mystery creature from Florida man's security camera footage identified as frog
Odd News // 18 minutes ago
Odd News // 18 minutes ago
March 16 (UPI) -- A mystery creature that repeatedly triggered a Florida man's home security camera was mistaken for a human hand and an octopus before being identified as a Cuban tree frog.
Harp seal from the arctic found hanging out on New York boat dock
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Odd News // 1 hour ago
March 16 (UPI) -- A seal made a scene in a New York village when it was spotted hanging out on a boat ramp for three days before being taken for rehabilitation.
British Coastguard patrol delayed by large deer herd crossing
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Odd News // 1 hour ago
March 16 (UPI) -- A Coastguard patrol in Norfolk, England, was delayed when a deer started crossing the road -- followed by dozens of his friends.
Michigan zoo welcomes birth of critically endangered bongo calf
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Odd News // 21 hours ago
March 15 (UPI) -- A Michigan zoo welcomed the birth of a bongo calf, a critically endangered member of the antelope family.
Great white shark caught from Alabama beach for the first time
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Odd News // 22 hours ago
March 15 (UPI) -- A pair of Alabama fishing guides and their clients unexpectedly reeled in a great white shark in what is believed to be the first time a member of the species has been caught from a beach in the state.
French bulldogs take top spot on AKC list, ending 31-year streak for Labradors
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Odd News // 22 hours ago
March 15 (UPI) -- The American Kennel Club said registration data from 2022 revealed French bulldogs are now the most popular breed in the country, ending the Labrador retriever's 31-year reign.
Man uses lottery winnings to buy last ticket on the roll, wins $300,000
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Odd News // 23 hours ago
March 15 (UPI) -- A Michigan man spent some of his $100 lottery winnings on the last $5 scratch-off ticket in a roll and ended up winning $300,000.
Deer with leg caught in fence rescued in Tennessee
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Odd News // 23 hours ago
March 15 (UPI) -- A deer with its leg stuck in a fence was rescued thanks to the efforts of tree trimmers, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and wildlife rehabilitators.
Arkansas man finds 3.29-carat gem at Crater of Diamonds
Odd News // 1 day ago
Odd News // 1 day ago
March 15 (UPI) -- Arkansas State Parks said a visitor to Crater of Diamonds State Park recently unearthed a 3.29-carat brown diamond, the largest found at the park since September 2021.
Man with world's longest tongue breaks Jenga world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Odd News // 1 day ago
March 15 (UPI) -- The California man with the world's longest tongue set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest time to remove five Jenga blocks with the tongue.
