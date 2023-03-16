Trending
March 16, 2023 / 12:16 PM

Harp seal from the arctic found hanging out on New York boat dock

By Ben Hooper
March 16 (UPI) -- A seal made a scene in a New York village when it was spotted hanging out on a boat ramp for three days before being taken for rehabilitation.

Environmental Conservation Police contacted the New York Marine Rescue Center when members of the public reported a seal on a boat ramp near Fire Island Avenue South.

The rescue center monitored the seal for three days before deciding to bring the animal to its facility for evaluation.

The seal, nicknamed "Sealia" by locals, was renamed "Rolo" by rescuers after they determined it to be a male harp seal visiting the area from arctic waters.

Rolo was found to be dehydrated, but otherwise uninjured. The rescue said Rolo is eating on his own and will likely be returned to the water soon.

