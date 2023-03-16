View this post on Instagram A post shared by NY Marine Rescue Center/NYMRC (@nymarinerescuecenter) Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe March 16 (UPI) -- A seal made a scene in a New York village when it was spotted hanging out on a boat ramp for three days before being taken for rehabilitation. Environmental Conservation Police contacted the New York Marine Rescue Center when members of the public reported a seal on a boat ramp near Fire Island Avenue South. Advertisement The rescue center monitored the seal for three days before deciding to bring the animal to its facility for evaluation. The seal, nicknamed "Sealia" by locals, was renamed "Rolo" by rescuers after they determined it to be a male harp seal visiting the area from arctic waters. Rolo was found to be dehydrated, but otherwise uninjured. The rescue said Rolo is eating on his own and will likely be returned to the water soon. Read More British Coastguard patrol delayed by large deer herd crossing Michigan zoo welcomes birth of critically endangered bongo calf Great white shark caught from Alabama beach for the first time