Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 16, 2023 / 1:24 PM

Mystery creature from Florida man's security camera footage identified as frog

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 16 (UPI) -- A mystery creature that repeatedly triggered a Florida man's home security camera was mistaken for a human hand and an octopus before being identified as a Cuban tree frog.

Dean Gordon said he was asleep at his Lehigh Acres home when he received an alert from his home security camera at 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

Advertisement

Gordon said he checked the camera footage on his phone and was not sure of what he was seeing in the back yard.

"I thought it was a human hand and I was like, 'Hold on. Let me watch it again,'" Gordon told WBBH-TV. "Then I said, 'That looks like an octopus.'"

He said a second alert, from the doorbell camera at the front of his home, offered a slightly clearer look.

"The second video was from around front," Gordon said. "That's when he stopped and I saw the leg and I think the eye. You could see the frog's legs, big eye."

Gordon posted his footage to Facebook, asking neighbors if they could identify the creature.

Locals said the animal appears to be a Cuban tree frog, an invasive species known to live in the area. Some commenters said the amphibians had been seen climbing on their own cameras.

Advertisement

Matthew Metcalf, a visiting instructor at Florida Gulf Coast University, said the frogs are expert climbers.

"If it's in urban areas, you'll see them crawling up onto signs and onto people's roofs," he said.

Read More

Accidental dye dump blamed for pink water in Colorado city Harp seal from the arctic found hanging out on New York boat dock British Coastguard patrol delayed by large deer herd crossing

Latest Headlines

Accidental dye dump blamed for pink water in Colorado city
Odd News // 55 minutes ago
Accidental dye dump blamed for pink water in Colorado city
March 16 (UPI) -- Officials in a Colorado city said they have identified the culprit behind unusual pink coloring in treated water -- 20 gallons of concentrated dye.
Harp seal from the arctic found hanging out on New York boat dock
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Harp seal from the arctic found hanging out on New York boat dock
March 16 (UPI) -- A seal made a scene in a New York village when it was spotted hanging out on a boat ramp for three days before being taken for rehabilitation.
British Coastguard patrol delayed by large deer herd crossing
Odd News // 1 hour ago
British Coastguard patrol delayed by large deer herd crossing
March 16 (UPI) -- A Coastguard patrol in Norfolk, England, was delayed when a deer started crossing the road -- followed by dozens of his friends.
Michigan zoo welcomes birth of critically endangered bongo calf
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Michigan zoo welcomes birth of critically endangered bongo calf
March 15 (UPI) -- A Michigan zoo welcomed the birth of a bongo calf, a critically endangered member of the antelope family.
Great white shark caught from Alabama beach for the first time
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Great white shark caught from Alabama beach for the first time
March 15 (UPI) -- A pair of Alabama fishing guides and their clients unexpectedly reeled in a great white shark in what is believed to be the first time a member of the species has been caught from a beach in the state.
French bulldogs take top spot on AKC list, ending 31-year streak for Labradors
Odd News // 22 hours ago
French bulldogs take top spot on AKC list, ending 31-year streak for Labradors
March 15 (UPI) -- The American Kennel Club said registration data from 2022 revealed French bulldogs are now the most popular breed in the country, ending the Labrador retriever's 31-year reign.
Man uses lottery winnings to buy last ticket on the roll, wins $300,000
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Man uses lottery winnings to buy last ticket on the roll, wins $300,000
March 15 (UPI) -- A Michigan man spent some of his $100 lottery winnings on the last $5 scratch-off ticket in a roll and ended up winning $300,000.
Deer with leg caught in fence rescued in Tennessee
Odd News // 1 day ago
Deer with leg caught in fence rescued in Tennessee
March 15 (UPI) -- A deer with its leg stuck in a fence was rescued thanks to the efforts of tree trimmers, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and wildlife rehabilitators.
Arkansas man finds 3.29-carat gem at Crater of Diamonds
Odd News // 1 day ago
Arkansas man finds 3.29-carat gem at Crater of Diamonds
March 15 (UPI) -- Arkansas State Parks said a visitor to Crater of Diamonds State Park recently unearthed a 3.29-carat brown diamond, the largest found at the park since September 2021.
Man with world's longest tongue breaks Jenga world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man with world's longest tongue breaks Jenga world record
March 15 (UPI) -- The California man with the world's longest tongue set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest time to remove five Jenga blocks with the tongue.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hippos surround lion stranded on rock in a river
Hippos surround lion stranded on rock in a river
Great white shark caught from Alabama beach for the first time
Great white shark caught from Alabama beach for the first time
Japanese company grows world's heaviest radish
Japanese company grows world's heaviest radish
DNA test proves rescued puppy in Texas is 100% dog
DNA test proves rescued puppy in Texas is 100% dog
Chinese martial artist breaks his own nunchaku world record
Chinese martial artist breaks his own nunchaku world record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement