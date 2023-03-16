Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 16 (UPI) -- A Coastguard patrol in Norfolk, England, was delayed when a deer started crossing the road -- followed by dozens of his friends.

A video posted to Facebook by HM Coastguard Bacton shows a deer tentatively approach the road before breaking into a run and crossing with dozens of others in its wake.

The post said the video was recorded by a Coastguard patrol that had just left Sea Palling.

"They had to pull over to let a few deer cross the road, we thought you would like to see them," the post said.