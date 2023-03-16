Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe March 16 (UPI) -- A Coastguard patrol in Norfolk, England, was delayed when a deer started crossing the road -- followed by dozens of his friends. A video posted to Facebook by HM Coastguard Bacton shows a deer tentatively approach the road before breaking into a run and crossing with dozens of others in its wake. Advertisement The post said the video was recorded by a Coastguard patrol that had just left Sea Palling. "They had to pull over to let a few deer cross the road, we thought you would like to see them," the post said. Read More Michigan zoo welcomes birth of critically endangered bongo calf Great white shark caught from Alabama beach for the first time French bulldogs take top spot on AKC list, ending 31-year streak for Labradors