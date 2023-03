Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 15 (UPI) -- A deer with its leg stuck in a fence was rescued thanks to the efforts of tree trimmers, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and wildlife rehabilitators.

The THP's Fall Branch station tweeted that a group of tree trimmers working near Devault Bridge Road in Sullivan County flagged down Trooper Ryan Curd to report a small deer with its back leg stuck in a fence.

Advertisement

The trimmers led Curd to the deer, where he was able to cut through the fence and free the young animal.

Curd took the deer to a local wildlife rehabilitation clinic, where staff said it is expected to make a full recovery.