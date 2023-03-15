Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 15 (UPI) -- The California man with the world's longest tongue set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest time to remove five Jenga blocks with the tongue.

Nick Stoeberl of Salinas, who earned his first Guinness World Record when his tongue was measured at 3.97 inches, managed to remove five Jenga blocks from a stack in 55.526 seconds.

Stoeberl, who also uses his record-breaking tongue to paint, said being a Guinness World Record holder has changed his life.

"I've been able to go to different countries and see all different kinds of cultures and hang out with good people and have good food," he said. "It's very fun and I looked at the books as a kid and so to be in them is just an honor -- it's huge."