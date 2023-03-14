Japanese company grows world's heaviest radish

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 14 (UPI) -- A Japanese company earned a Guinness World Record when its employees harvested a giant radish that weighed in at 101 pounds and 1.8 ounces.

Manda Fermentation Co., which specializes in supplements and fertilizers made from fermented plants, uses its technology every year to grow giant radishes, Guinness World Records said.

Advertisement

The record-keeping organization said the company harvested a radish in late February that weighed in at 101 pounds and 1.8 ounces, earning the record for heaviest radish.

The company usually harvests its radishes after three months, but the record-breaking radish was allowed to grow for six months, GWR said.