The crew arrived on the scene and ended up helping Paintsville firefighters rescue Lawrence County's Emergency Management director, who had become stranded on the cliff while trying to reach the dog.
The rope team then rappelled down the cliff to rescue the dog, but the canine fled and was able to slide down the cliff on its own. The dog did not appear to be injured and fled the scene, rescuers said.
"The time and resources committed to rescuing the would-be rescuer delayed help for the dog. This is why it is so important to wait on rescuers who are properly trained and equipped," the Facebook post said.