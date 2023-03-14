Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 14, 2023 / 12:50 PM

Dog rescue on Kentucky cliff turns into human rescue

By Ben Hooper
Firefighters dispatched to rescue a dog from a Kentucky cliff ended up rescuing an emergency management official who became stranded while attempting to mount his own rescue. Photo courtesy of W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue/Facebook
Firefighters dispatched to rescue a dog from a Kentucky cliff ended up rescuing an emergency management official who became stranded while attempting to mount his own rescue. Photo courtesy of W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue/Facebook

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 14 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Kentucky were dispatched to help a dog stranded on a cliff ledge -- and ended up rescuing an emergency management official whose own rescue attempt went awry.

W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue, based in Wittensville, said in a Facebook post that its rope rescue team was assembled and dispatched to an area near U.S. 23 when Johnson County Emergency Management reported a dog stranded on a cliff.

Advertisement

The crew arrived on the scene and ended up helping Paintsville firefighters rescue Lawrence County's Emergency Management director, who had become stranded on the cliff while trying to reach the dog.

The rope team then rappelled down the cliff to rescue the dog, but the canine fled and was able to slide down the cliff on its own. The dog did not appear to be injured and fled the scene, rescuers said.

"The time and resources committed to rescuing the would-be rescuer delayed help for the dog. This is why it is so important to wait on rescuers who are properly trained and equipped," the Facebook post said.

Read More

Japanese company grows world's heaviest radish Suspected bird trapped in wall was a stuffed Harry Potter toy Suspected human hand in Florida canal was a mannequin limb

Latest Headlines

Japanese company grows world's heaviest radish
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Japanese company grows world's heaviest radish
March 14 (UPI) -- A Japanese company earned a Guinness World Record when its employees harvested a giant radish that weighed in at 101 pounds and 1.8 ounces.
Hippos surround lion stranded on rock in a river
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Hippos surround lion stranded on rock in a river
A male lion wanders into the wrong territory and finds himself stuck in the middle of a river surrounded by angry hippos.
Suspected bird trapped in wall was a stuffed Harry Potter toy
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Suspected bird trapped in wall was a stuffed Harry Potter toy
March 13 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers in Britain said the search for a bird believed to be trapped inside the wall of a home when the cause of the sounds was revealed as a Harry Potter toy.
Suspected human hand in Florida canal was a mannequin limb
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Suspected human hand in Florida canal was a mannequin limb
March 13 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies summoned to a canal on a report of a suspected human hand in the water were able to recover the object and discovered it had once belonged to a mannequin.
Armenian man does 32 pull-ups from helicopter in 1 minute
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Armenian man does 32 pull-ups from helicopter in 1 minute
March 13 (UPI) -- An Armenian athlete broke a Guinness World Record when he clung to the skids of a helicopter and performed 32 pull-ups in 1 minute.
Maryland man collects $50,000 lottery prize -- his fourth big win
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Maryland man collects $50,000 lottery prize -- his fourth big win
March 13 (UPI) -- A Maryland man bought a scratch-off lottery ticket and ended up visiting lottery headquarters to collect his fourth prize of at least $50,000.
Wearable waste: Sweaters made from oyster shells, plastic bottles
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wearable waste: Sweaters made from oyster shells, plastic bottles
March 13 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts company is aiming to make oceans and landfills a little bit cleaner by making sweaters out of oyster shells and plastic bottles.
Baby kangaroo rescued from crocodile-filled floodwaters
Odd News // 1 day ago
Baby kangaroo rescued from crocodile-filled floodwaters
March 13 (UPI) -- Police in a Queensland, Australia, town came to the rescue of a baby kangaroo spotted struggling to swim in crocodile-infested floodwaters.
Man sinks backward basketball shot from 85.5 feet in Texas
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man sinks backward basketball shot from 85.5 feet in Texas
March 13 (UPI) -- A basketball player with a talent for shooting backward broke a Guinness World Record by sinking his shot from 85.5 away in Texas.
California lifeguard rescues dog swimming out to sea
Odd News // 1 day ago
California lifeguard rescues dog swimming out to sea
March 13 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California said a lifeguard came to the rescue of a dog spotted running loose through a beach parking lot before swimming out to sea.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bison block road in Yellowstone National Park
Bison block road in Yellowstone National Park
Suspected bird trapped in wall was a stuffed Harry Potter toy
Suspected bird trapped in wall was a stuffed Harry Potter toy
Hippos surround lion stranded on rock in a river
Hippos surround lion stranded on rock in a river
Armenian man does 32 pull-ups from helicopter in 1 minute
Armenian man does 32 pull-ups from helicopter in 1 minute
Wearable waste: Sweaters made from oyster shells, plastic bottles
Wearable waste: Sweaters made from oyster shells, plastic bottles
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement