March 14, 2023 / 2:34 PM

Chinese martial artist breaks his own nunchaku world record

By Ben Hooper
March 14 (UPI) -- A Chinese martial arts expert broke his own Guinness World Record for nunchaku reverse shoulder passes while standing on the Great Wall of China.

Xie Desheng completed 154 reverse shoulder passes with his nunchaku, weapons also known as nunchucks, in one minute.

The martial artist took on the record attempt while visiting the Great Wall of China in Beijing.

Xie broke his own record of 150 passes, which he set in November 2022.

