March 13, 2023 / 10:40 AM

California lifeguard rescues dog swimming out to sea

By Ben Hooper

March 13 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California said a lifeguard came to the rescue of a dog spotted running loose through a beach parking lot before swimming out to sea.

The Long Beach Fire Department said Long Beach Lifeguards were summoned to the Junipero Beach parking lot Saturday on a report of a small dog running loose and evading capture attempts.

"When Lifeguard Units got on the scene, the dog had run out to the ocean and started swimming out to sea," the fire department said in a Facebook post.

The post said a lifeguard donned a wet suit and headed out into the water with a rescue board and buoy.

The lifeguard was able to get the small dog on his rescue board and brought the canine safely to shore.

The dog was taken by Animal Control Services, which is now attempting to find the canine's owner.

