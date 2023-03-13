Trending
Odd News
March 13, 2023

Bison block road in Yellowstone National Park

By LatestSightings.com
A herd of bison block a road at Yellowstone National Park. Photo by Andrea Barrate courtesy of LatestSightings.com
A herd of bison block a road at Yellowstone National Park. Photo by Andrea Barrate courtesy of LatestSightings.com

A bison roadblock in Yellowstone National Park brings visitors face to face with some of America's biggest mammals.

Andrea Baratte, 35, a wildlife guide for Yellowstone Adventure Tours, was one of the many visitors to Yellowstone that were stuck in this roadblock. Andrea shared the story with LatestSightings.com.

"As I drove through Yellowstone National Park, I never expected to come across a bison roadblock. But as I rounded a bend in the road, there were dozens of massive, shaggy bison standing right in the middle of the road. I couldn't believe my eyes -- I was face-to-face with some of the largest land animals in North America."

Yellowstone is famous for its bison herds, which are one of the park's most iconic sights. These majestic creatures can weigh up to 2,000 pounds and stand over 6 feet tall. They roam freely throughout the park, often blocking roads and causing traffic jams.

"Despite their size and power, bison are surprisingly agile and quick on their feet. As I watched them move through the cars, I was definitely a little anxious. It was clear that these animals were in their element and that the road was simply theirs. The cars being an inconvenience to be navigated around.

"For many visitors to Yellowstone, a bison roadblock is a frustrating delay. But for me, it was an unforgettable experience in the wild. As I sat in my car, watching the bison pass by, I felt a sense of awe and wonder that I'll never forget."

Of course, it's important to remember that bison are wild animals, and should be treated with caution and respect. They may look docile, but they can be dangerous if provoked or threatened. It's best to keep a safe distance and admire them from afar.

In planning a trip to Yellowstone, keep an eye out for bears, wolves, deer and lastly, bison. While they may delay your travel plans if they are taking over the road, they also offer a unique opportunity to photograph.

This article appeared first on Latest Sightings.

