March 13 (UPI) -- A basketball player with a talent for shooting backward broke a Guinness World Record by sinking his shot from 85.5 away in Texas.

Jeremy Ware, 30, who has been practicing his backward shots since 2010, broke the record for farthest basketball shot made backwards at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. The San Antonio Spurs mascot and cheerleaders were present for encouragement during the attempt.

"I loved the Guinness World Records book growing up and always read them. In high school, I was voted 'most likely to break a world record' and in college I became very good at shooting the ball backwards and just did it for fun," Ware told GWR.

Ware said he decided to attempt the record 12 years after starting to refine his technique.

"I was reminded that there was a record for the farthest basketball shot made backwards, so I set my sights on the goal," he said.

Ware's 85.5-foot shot broke the previous record of 84 feet.

"Words cannot describe how cool it is. I understand the magnitude of it, and I am deeply honored," he said. "I will not take this for granted. I can tell my kids and grandkids for generations to come that I held a Guinness World Records title! Not too many people can say that."