Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 10, 2023 / 12:59 PM

Vutomi the 3-legged elephant adapts, survives amid caring herd

By LatestSightings.com
Vutomi the elephant has a noticeable limp and only has three legs. Photo by Dylan Pons courtesy of LatestSightings.com
Vutomi the elephant has a noticeable limp and only has three legs. Photo by Dylan Pons courtesy of LatestSightings.com

Vutomi the elephant displays her will to survive by keeping up with her herd and living a normal life despite only being able to walk on three legs.

Dylan Pons, 31, a content creator for Zuka Private Game Reserve in South Africa, recently shared his incredible experience with LatestSightings.com. During an afternoon drive from Satara, Dylan and his team stumbled upon a herd of elephants at Nsemani dam, where they witnessed something truly remarkable.

Advertisement

As Pons and his team observed the herd, they noticed that Vutomi was present and had been in the water, finding comfort and relief. "We could see darker watermarks on her body from where she had been in the water. It was incredible to see how she adapted to her situation and continued to move with her herd."

Vutomi is an incredible elephant with a remarkable story. She has a noticeable limp and only has three legs. This loss of limb could be due to a snare, which is a reality of life for these animals, or it could have been from a predator attack in her younger years.

Advertisement

Whatever it may be, one thing is for sure: Vutomi is a survivor and a truly remarkable display of the resilience of these wild animals despite their harsh conditions.

Despite her injury, Vutomi was surrounded by other elephants who came to greet her, displaying a beautiful sense of community and care. "It was heartwarming to see how her herd embraced her and supported her. They truly showed an amazing sense of empathy and compassion."

The sighting ended with Vutomi disappearing into the bushes, following her herd. Pons expressed how rare this sighting was for him personally and how he worries that there could be more injured animals in the wild due to snares.

"If you see Vutomi or any other injured animals close to the road, I recommend giving them space to avoid adding any stress to their already difficult situation. We are in their environment after all. Respect is of utmost importance when dealing with these gentle giants."

This article appeared first on Latest Sightings.

Latest Headlines

Two pigs, one goat on the loose in Illinois county
Odd News // 29 minutes ago
Two pigs, one goat on the loose in Illinois county
March 10 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers are helping authorities in an Illinois county hunt for an unusual trio of fugitives -- two pot-bellied pigs and a goat.
Pro skaters earn five titles at Guinness World Records event in London
Odd News // 57 minutes ago
Pro skaters earn five titles at Guinness World Records event in London
March 10 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records held an event for pro skateboarders in London that led to five records being broken.
At least five mystery goats seen wandering loose in San Francisco
Odd News // 1 hour ago
At least five mystery goats seen wandering loose in San Francisco
March 10 (UPI) -- At least four goats were spotted running loose in the streets of San Francisco and the origins of the animals remain a mystery.
Bear goes salmon fishing in Alaska
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Bear goes salmon fishing in Alaska
Brown bears in Alaska have developed a unique hunting technique when it comes to salmon -- standing on the edge of a waterfall, catching fish as they attempt to swim upstream.
Man uses table tennis balls, shaving cream for unusual world record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Man uses table tennis balls, shaving cream for unusual world record
March 10 (UPI) -- An Australian man bounced 12 table tennis balls off a wall and caught them on his shaving cream-covered head in 30 seconds to break a Guinness World Record.
Overdue book returned to Oregon library after 44 years
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Overdue book returned to Oregon library after 44 years
March 9 (UPI) -- An Oregon library said a package recently arrived in the mail that turned out to contain a children's book checked out in spring 1979.
7-year-old girl becomes world's youngest yoga teacher
Odd News // 21 hours ago
7-year-old girl becomes world's youngest yoga teacher
March 9 (UPI) -- A 7-year-old girl in India earned a Guinness World Record as the world's youngest certified yoga instructor.
Drivers rescue husky spotted running loose on Los Angeles highway
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Drivers rescue husky spotted running loose on Los Angeles highway
March 9 (UPI) -- A husky spotted running loose on a busy Los Angeles highway was wrangled by concerned drivers and turned over to authorities.
Two-time lottery winner credits hairstyle for repeat luck
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Two-time lottery winner credits hairstyle for repeat luck
March 9 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who followed up a $100,000 lottery prize in 2015 with a $50,000 win this week credited his hairstyle for his repeat luck.
Maine woman has been tracking weather for NOAA for 65 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Maine woman has been tracking weather for NOAA for 65 years
March 9 (UPI) -- A 92-year-old Maine woman is marking nearly 65 years of serving as a weather watcher for the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lions climb trees, escape wet ground after floods
Lions climb trees, escape wet ground after floods
Popular Australian beer recalled due to 'excess alcohol'
Popular Australian beer recalled due to 'excess alcohol'
Deer falls into geothermal pool at Utah resort
Deer falls into geothermal pool at Utah resort
Indian artist tattoos customers for 91 consecutive hours, breaks record
Indian artist tattoos customers for 91 consecutive hours, breaks record
Arizona resident finds bobcat lounging on dog bed
Arizona resident finds bobcat lounging on dog bed
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement