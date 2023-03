A Michigan woman who won a $30 lottery prize put the money toward a scratch-off ticket that earned her a $6 million jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

March 10 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman who won a $30 lottery prize put her winnings toward a $50 scratch-off ticket that earned her a $6 million jackpot. The Alpena County woman told Michigan Lottery officials she was cashing in her $30 prize at Perch's IGA Foodstore in Alpena when she decided to pick up a $50 $6,000,000 Jackpot scratch-off ticket. Advertisement

"I have been playing the $6,000,000 Jackpot game here and there," the player said. "I was cashing in a $30 winning ticket at the store and decided to use my winnings towards a $6,000,000 Jackpot ticket."

The woman said she checked the ticket while still at the store.

"I scratched the barcode right away and scanned it on the lottery machine. I got a message to file a claim at the Lottery office, so I scratched the ticket to see what I'd won. When I saw I had won the $6 million prize, my eyes got big, and I stood there in shock. I took the ticket home to have my husband look it over and confirm what I was seeing," the winner recalled.

The winner said her jackpot will go toward home renovations and making investments.

