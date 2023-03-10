Trending
March 10, 2023

Man uses table tennis balls, shaving cream for unusual world record

By Ben Hooper

March 10 (UPI) -- An Australian man bounced 12 table tennis balls off a wall and caught them on his shaving cream-covered head in 30 seconds to break a Guinness World Record.

Oscar Lynagh of Melbourne covered his head in shaving cream to break the Guinness World Record for most table tennis balls bounced and caught in shaving foam on the head in 30 seconds (individual).

Lynagh managed to catch 12 of the balls with his foam-covered head in the 30-second time period.

"Yes, this is a real record you can try at home," GWR tweeted.

