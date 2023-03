William Daniels of Middle River, Md., won a $50,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket after previously winning $100,000 in 2015. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

March 9 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who followed up a $100,000 lottery prize in 2015 with a $50,000 win this week credited his hairstyle for his repeat luck. William Daniels Jr., 31, of Middle River told Maryland Lottery officials he bought his Gold X50 scratch-off ticket from the 7-Eleven store on Perry Hall Boulevard in Nottingham. Advertisement

Daniels said he was shocked to reveal a $50,000 prize.

"When you hit it, you are in disbelief. You want to make sure you are not looking at it wrong," he said.

Daniels, who previously won $100,000 from a Ravens scratch-off ticket in 2015, said he cut his long hair shortly after his first win, and it had grown back out in time for his latest prize.

"I'm going to stick with long hair when I play scratch-offs," he said.

The player, whose previous jackpot went toward buying a home, said his latest win will go toward another major life event.

"It is going toward paying for my wedding," he said.