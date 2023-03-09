March 9 (UPI) -- A 7-year-old girl in India earned a Guinness World Record as the world's youngest certified yoga instructor.

The record-keeping organization said Praanvi Gupta was 7 years and 165 days old when she was verified as the world's youngest yoga instructor (female).

Gupta, who started practicing yoga with her mother when she was 3 1/2 years old, was certified as a teacher by the Yoga Alliance Organization after completing a 200-hour training course.

"I want to spread the love of yoga to as many people as possible," Gupta told GWR.

Gupta regularly shares her love of yoga on her YouTube channel, Learning with Praanvi.

The youngest yoga instructor (male), fellow India resident Reyansh Surani, was 9 years and 220 days old when he received his certification in July 2021.