Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 9, 2023 / 4:48 PM

7-year-old girl becomes world's youngest yoga teacher

By Ben Hooper

March 9 (UPI) -- A 7-year-old girl in India earned a Guinness World Record as the world's youngest certified yoga instructor.

The record-keeping organization said Praanvi Gupta was 7 years and 165 days old when she was verified as the world's youngest yoga instructor (female).

Advertisement

Gupta, who started practicing yoga with her mother when she was 3 1/2 years old, was certified as a teacher by the Yoga Alliance Organization after completing a 200-hour training course.

"I want to spread the love of yoga to as many people as possible," Gupta told GWR.

Gupta regularly shares her love of yoga on her YouTube channel, Learning with Praanvi.

The youngest yoga instructor (male), fellow India resident Reyansh Surani, was 9 years and 220 days old when he received his certification in July 2021.

Read More

Drivers rescue husky spotted running loose on Los Angeles highway Two-time lottery winner credits hairstyle for repeat luck Maine woman has been tracking weather for NOAA for 65 years

Latest Headlines

Overdue book returned to Oregon library after 44 years
Odd News // 43 minutes ago
Overdue book returned to Oregon library after 44 years
March 9 (UPI) -- An Oregon library said a package recently arrived in the mail that turned out to contain a children's book checked out in spring 1979.
Drivers rescue husky spotted running loose on Los Angeles highway
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Drivers rescue husky spotted running loose on Los Angeles highway
March 9 (UPI) -- A husky spotted running loose on a busy Los Angeles highway was wrangled by concerned drivers and turned over to authorities.
Two-time lottery winner credits hairstyle for repeat luck
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Two-time lottery winner credits hairstyle for repeat luck
March 9 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who followed up a $100,000 lottery prize in 2015 with a $50,000 win this week credited his hairstyle for his repeat luck.
Maine woman has been tracking weather for NOAA for 65 years
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Maine woman has been tracking weather for NOAA for 65 years
March 9 (UPI) -- A 92-year-old Maine woman is marking nearly 65 years of serving as a weather watcher for the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration.
Museum displaying letters sent to Spider-Man's Queens address
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Museum displaying letters sent to Spider-Man's Queens address
March 9 (UPI) -- A New York museum is displaying hundreds of letters addressed to Marvel hero Spider-Man that were delivered over the course of 30 years to a Queens home that shares the costume adventurer's comic book address.
Indian artist tattoos customers for 91 consecutive hours, breaks record
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Indian artist tattoos customers for 91 consecutive hours, breaks record
March 9 (UPI) -- A tattoo artist in India broke a Guinness World Record when he spent 91 consecutive hours giving tattoos to 64 people.
Deer falls into geothermal pool at Utah resort
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Deer falls into geothermal pool at Utah resort
March 9 (UPI) -- Authorities in Utah responded to a resort where a deer was found to have fallen into a geothermal pool and was unable to climb out.
Tiger cub gets rescue dog playmate at Colorado sanctuary
Odd News // 1 day ago
Tiger cub gets rescue dog playmate at Colorado sanctuary
March 8 (UPI) -- A tiger cub seized in New Mexico in January is settling in at a Colorado sanctuary and has a new best friend -- a rescue dog.
Owl stows away for two-week trip on Royal Caribbean cruise ship
Odd News // 1 day ago
Owl stows away for two-week trip on Royal Caribbean cruise ship
March 8 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Florida said an owl was successfully captured after stowing away aboard a cruise ship and joining passengers for their two-week holiday to Mexico.
Houston podcast taping interrupted by SUV crash
Odd News // 1 day ago
Houston podcast taping interrupted by SUV crash
March 8 (UPI) -- A pair of men recording a podcast at a Houston cafe captured video of the moment an SUV smashed into the windows right behind their seats.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lions climb trees, escape wet ground after floods
Lions climb trees, escape wet ground after floods
Popular Australian beer recalled due to 'excess alcohol'
Popular Australian beer recalled due to 'excess alcohol'
'Superintendent's Revenge' turns golf course into obstacle course
'Superintendent's Revenge' turns golf course into obstacle course
Fitness enthusiast does 8,008 pull-ups in 24 hours
Fitness enthusiast does 8,008 pull-ups in 24 hours
Arizona resident finds bobcat lounging on dog bed
Arizona resident finds bobcat lounging on dog bed
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement