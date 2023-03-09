March 9 (UPI) -- A husky spotted running loose on a busy Los Angeles highway was wrangled by concerned drivers and turned over to authorities.

The California Highway Patrol said drivers spotted the dog running Wednesday night in the southbound lanes of the 710 Freeway in the Commerce area.

Advertisement

The dog was caught on video running alongside fast lane traffic.

Drivers were able to box the husky in next to the highway divider and the witnesses were able to leash the canine and give it a bowl of water while waiting for police to arrive.

The CHP loaded the husky into the back of a patrol vehicle and gave it a lift to an animal control shelter in Downey. The dog was wearing a collar when it was found and authorities are now hoping to find its owner.