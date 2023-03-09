Trending
March 9, 2023 / 1:01 PM

Museum displaying letters sent to Spider-Man's Queens address

By Ben Hooper

March 9 (UPI) -- A New York museum is displaying hundreds of letters addressed to Marvel hero Spider-Man that were delivered over the course of 30 years to a Queens home that shares the costume adventurer's comic book address.

The City Reliquary Museum said the home at 20 Ingram Street in Forest Hills started receiving letters addressed to "Peter Parker" and "Spider-Man" after the address was revealed as the home of the super hero and his Aunt May in a 1989 comic book.

The family who lived at the address, who also share the last name Parker, received hundreds of letters from children all over the world over the course of the ensuing three decades.

"Our board member Pamela Parker grew up in this household," Dave Herman of City Reliquary Museum told WABC-TV. "It was her mother Suzanne Parker who actually started getting some of these letters thinking they're odd at first, maybe a prank."

He said many of the letters featured children asking Spider-Man for help getting their own super hero careers off the ground.

"Some of them are really hoping that Spider-Man can provide the equipment that they need," Herman said. "In particular, he's known for the web-slinger and kids want to be able to shoot that web."

Herman said the creators of the comic book denied knowing the Parkers resided at the address they used in the comic book, but he suspects they may have chosen an address listed under "Parker" from a phone book to maintain the fantasy for children.

The letters are now on display at the museum in an exhibit titled "Dear Spider-Man, Letters to Peter Parker." The exhibit runs through April 2.

