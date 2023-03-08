Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 8, 2023 / 3:47 PM

Houston podcast taping interrupted by SUV crash

By Ben Hooper

March 8 (UPI) -- A pair of men recording a podcast at a Houston cafe captured video of the moment an SUV smashed into the windows right behind their seats.

Podcast host Nathan Reeves and his guest, friend and photographer Alexsey Reyes, were recording the fifth episode of Reeves' podcast inside the Tout Suite off Commerce Street during the weekend, when their video camera captured the moment the vehicle struck the windows behind them.

Advertisement

"We were just talking to the camera, and the car smashes into our backs. I go into instant shock. I'm not sure what's going on," Reyes told KTRK-TV.

The moment occurred just seconds after Reeves remarked on how quiet it was inside the cafe.

"I was freaking out, I turned to everyone in the cafe, and I'm like, 'I got that all on film.' Everyone got a front-row seat, there was no one at the table with us, and they all saw what happened," Reeves said.

Reeves and Reyes were not injured in the crash. They said the family inside the SUV were also uninjured.

The crash was reported to Houston police.

Read More

Virginia woman wins $75,000, receives her second oversized lottery check Elk rescued after it 'ignored warnings' and fell through ice Texas teacher, art students create 58-foot paper snowflake

Latest Headlines

Virginia woman wins $75,000, receives her second oversized lottery check
Odd News // 32 minutes ago
Virginia woman wins $75,000, receives her second oversized lottery check
March 8 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman whose lottery luck once led to her being issued a special check for $74,354 received her second oversized check when she scored a $75,000 top prize.
Lions climb trees, escape wet ground after floods
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Lions climb trees, escape wet ground after floods
A pride of lions climbed a tree to escape the wet ground caused by recent floods at Kruger National Park in South Africa and spent their morning perched like leopards.
Elk rescued after it 'ignored warnings' and fell through ice
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Elk rescued after it 'ignored warnings' and fell through ice
March 8 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Colorado came to the rescue of an elk that "ignored warnings" and fell through the ice covering a frozen pond.
Texas teacher, art students create 58-foot paper snowflake
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Texas teacher, art students create 58-foot paper snowflake
March 8 (UPI) -- A Texas art teacher and 14 of his students broke a Guinness World Record when they created a massive paper snowflake measuring 58 feet in diameter.
Arizona resident finds bobcat lounging on dog bed
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Arizona resident finds bobcat lounging on dog bed
March 8 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Arizona said a resident arrived home to discover a bobcat had entered their home and was lounging on a dog bed.
'Superintendent's Revenge' turns golf course into obstacle course
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Superintendent's Revenge' turns golf course into obstacle course
March 7 (UPI) -- A Baltimore golf course celebrated the end of the winter season with its annual "Superintendent's Revenge Scramble" event, which turns the course into an obstacle course for golfers and their balls.
Popular Australian beer recalled due to 'excess alcohol'
Odd News // 1 day ago
Popular Australian beer recalled due to 'excess alcohol'
March 7 (UPI) -- A popular Australian beer is being recalled by regulators for an unusual reason -- it contains "excess alcohol."
Lost cockatiel found perched on Ferris wheel 100 feet in the air
Odd News // 1 day ago
Lost cockatiel found perched on Ferris wheel 100 feet in the air
March 7 (UPI) -- Employees inspecting a giant Ferris wheel in South Carolina ended up rescuing a lost cockatiel found perched on the ride about 100 feet above the ground.
Powerball numbers recycled for 10 years earn Maryland man $50,000
Odd News // 1 day ago
Powerball numbers recycled for 10 years earn Maryland man $50,000
March 7 (UPI) -- A Maryland man won a $50,000 Powerball prize using a set of recycled quick pick numbers from a ticket he bought 10 years earlier.
Fitness enthusiast does 8,008 pull-ups in 24 hours
Odd News // 1 day ago
Fitness enthusiast does 8,008 pull-ups in 24 hours
March 7 (UPI) -- An Australian fitness enthusiast broke a Guinness World Record by completing 8,008 pull-ups in 24 hours.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Popular Australian beer recalled due to 'excess alcohol'
Popular Australian beer recalled due to 'excess alcohol'
'Superintendent's Revenge' turns golf course into obstacle course
'Superintendent's Revenge' turns golf course into obstacle course
Florida man, 60, does 3,264 pushups in 1 hour to break world record
Florida man, 60, does 3,264 pushups in 1 hour to break world record
Fitness enthusiast does 8,008 pull-ups in 24 hours
Fitness enthusiast does 8,008 pull-ups in 24 hours
Lioness tries hiding from elephant, gets sprayed
Lioness tries hiding from elephant, gets sprayed
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement