March 8 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman whose lottery luck once led to her being issued a special check for $74,354 received her second oversized check when she scored a $75,000 top prize. Crystal Holbrook-Gazoni of Glen Allen told Virginia Lottery officials another customer at the Kroger store in Henrico offered her some well-wishes while she was buying a Print 'n Play Ultimate 7s Bingo ticket. Advertisement

"Honey, I hope you win big," Holbrook-Gazoni recalled the woman saying.

The customer's words came true and Holbrook-Gazoni won the game's $75,000 top prize.

The prize was the largest Holbrook-Gazoni has won playing the lottery, but she previously visited lottery headquarters to receive a $74,354 ceremonial check for a lucky streak that led to her winning that total from 56 lottery tickets purchased between 2015 and 2021.