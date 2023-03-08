Trending
March 8, 2023 / 1:31 PM

Elk rescued after it 'ignored warnings' and fell through ice

By Ben Hooper

March 8 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Colorado came to the rescue of an elk that "ignored warnings" and fell through the ice covering a frozen pond.

Evergreen Fire/Rescue said in a Facebook post that crews responded Monday when an elk was reported struggling in the frigid waters of a local pond.

"Another elk ignored warnings, and fell through the ice on a pond," the post said. "Firefighters rescued the elk after neighbors called 911."

The elk was not injured and was able to rejoin its herd, the department said.

