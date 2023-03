A Lutherville, Md., man won a $50,000 prize using a set of quick pick Powerball numbers he has been playing for about 10 years. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- A Maryland man won a $50,000 Powerball prize using a set of recycled quick pick numbers from a ticket he bought 10 years earlier. The Lutherville man told Maryland Lottery officials he bought a Powerball ticket bearing the quick pick numbers 8-25-27-33-44 about 10 years ago. Advertisement

"I got the ticket one day and I have played those numbers every time for the past 10 years. I am glad it paid off," he said.

The man's ticket for the Feb. 27 drawing, purchased from the Margate BP store in Lutherville, won $50,000 in the Double Play drawing that follows the regular Powerball drawing.

The player was only one number away from a $10 million jackpot, but he said he has no regrets.

"I am very happy with $50,000. It was amazing to win," he said.

The winner said he and his wife already have plans for their windfall.

"We are going to pay off bills and take a much-needed vacation," he said.